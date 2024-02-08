Yami Gautam On Shooting Article 370 Amid Pregnancy: 'Doctors Secretly Looked After Me On Sets'

Yami Gautam at Article 370 trailer launch | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam announced her pregnancy during the trailer launch event of her upcoming film, Article 370, in Mumbai on Thursday. Yami, who tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony in 2021, also opened up about shooting Article 370 amid pregnancy.

During the event, the 35-year-old actress revealed that she got to known about her pregnancy when she was busy with the shoot of the political drama. She also praised her husband for looking after her.

Yami said, "There were doctors on sets who were secretly looking after me and were making sure that I was cautious all the time. I could not have done it if not for Aditya. I've also learnt a lot of it from my mother because I've heard stories of how she was in charge of everything when she was carrying me."

She added, "It was mentally draining. I could write thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side."

WATCH | Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announce pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch event today#YamiGautam #Article370 #Mumbai #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/DL1oyPUQru — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 8, 2024

While announcing the news of their pregnancy, Aditya said, "This film (Article 370) is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby."

Yami and Aditya got married in June 2021 after dating each other for a couple of years. They reportedly met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike, which starred Yami in a lead role and was directed by Aditya.