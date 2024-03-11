Oscars 2024: Yami Gautam Takes A Dig At 'Fake' Award Shows, Reveals Why She Stopped Attending Them

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who is currently garnering praises for her latest film Article 370, has praised Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy and congratulated him for his big Oscar win. At the 96th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles on Monday, Cillian won the Best Actor award for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Earlier today, Yami took to her official X account to pen a note of appreciation for the actor. However, in the same post, she also took a dig at Indian film awards and called them fake. The actress also revealed why she stopped attending the award shows.

"Having no belief in any of the current fake 'filmy' awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today I am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions," Yami wrote.

She added, "Watching him being honoured on the biggest global platform tells us that in the end it’s your TALENT that stands the tallest above anything. Congratulations #CillianMurphy ! #Oscar2024."

Having no belief in any of the current fake “filmy” awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today i am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions.

Watching him being honoured on the biggest… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 11, 2024

When Yami opened up about being snubbed from award shows

In a 2022 interview with Bollywood Bubble, Yami had recalled the time she wasn’t recognised by a popular award show for her performance in Bala.

"For one of the award functions ya... For one of the important ones, I wasn’t and what can you do I mean it’s fine, it’s ok but it’s just that on the time line I was tagged and I’m like ok let me see what’s happened. So, there were certain people who thought that I should have been at least… it’s not about winning or losing but it’s about nomination," she had stated.

She added, "Woh tab tak woh time aa chuka tha (By then the time had come) and I wrote a letter also and I really believe in it that when you watch a performance, you really like something then the other person may not agree with you and its absolutely fine. But as I said, we all know our real truth. Toh mere liye woh time woh ek hota hai na that you know something but that becomes in capslocks, in bold letters ki now this is it ki ab hogaya."

Yami, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker-husband Aditya Dhar, has received positive reviews from film critics as well as the audience for her powerful performance in Article 370.

The film, which centres around the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and others besides Yami.