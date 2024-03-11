 Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer Wins 7 Academy Awards - From Best Picture To Best Director, Check FULL List
Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer Wins 7 Academy Awards - From Best Picture To Best Director, Check FULL List

This also marks the first Oscar win for Cillian Murphy who has frequently collaborated with Christopher Nolan

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
article-image

Oppenheimer has won seven Oscars at the 2024 Academy Awards on Monday, making it the biggest victor of the year. While Christopher Nolan bagged the coveted statuette for Best Director for the biopic, also his first Oscar, lead actor Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor award for Oppenheimer. This also marks the first Oscar win for the actor who has frequently collaborated with Nolan.

The film was nominated in 13 categories.

List of all the awards won by Oppenheimer at Oscars 2024:

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Best Actor - Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Actor In a Supporting Role - Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Best Original Score - Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Best Cinematography - Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Best Editing - Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Best Director: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

article-image

Oppenheimer delves into the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist known as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb.' He created the first atomic bomb and other nuclear weapons during World War II. The film depicts how one man's genius and ambition radically altered the nature of war, resulting in the mass annihilation of millions of people and the ensuing public hysteria.

The film revolves around Oppenheimer's reaction and struggle to cope with the reality of his creation, which has the potential to wipe out humanity in minutes.

The film hit the big screens on July 21, 2023 It also starred Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

article-image

