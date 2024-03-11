Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Ariana Grande Arrive For The Gala

By: Sachin T | March 11, 2024

The 96th Academy Awards was held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 11 (IST) and the who's who of the showbiz gathered under one roof to witness cinema's biggest celebration

Among the first ones to arrive on the red carpet was none other than the star of the night, Cillian Murphy, who has been nominated in the Best Actor category for Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan, the man behind the biggest film of the year --Oppenheimer -- opted for a classic black tux and got all suited up for the ultimate night

Ariana Grande looked straight out of a fairy tale in her Giambattista Valli haute couture look

Margot Robbie ditched her 'Barbie pink' for the night and instead looked ravishing in a sultry black off-shoulder gown

Barbie director Greta Gerwig dazzled in an ivory-golden gown as she exuded boss lady vibes on the red carpet of Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling, aka Ken, flashed his effortless charm in a bespoke Gucci suit as he posed on the Oscars 2024 red carpet

Florence Pugh looked divine in a silver gown with a plunging neckline, which she paired along with an exquisite Bulgari necklace

Bradley Cooper looked handsome as ever in a black-and-white look and he sent hearts melting as he walked down the red carpet

Emma Stone was a vision in white in a classy Louis Vuitton look for Oscars 2024 night

Emily Blunt added the much-needed glitz and glamour to the Oscars 2024 gala as she sashayed down the red carpet

