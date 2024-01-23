Oscar 2024 Nominations Full List: Oppenheimer & Barbie Lead

The nominations for the 96th Oscars were announced on Tuesday evening (January 23) by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. Most nominations were bagged by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie.
Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Emma Stone-starrer Poor Things are also strong contenders for the coveted trophy.
The 96th edition of the Oscars is scheduled to take place on March 11, which falls on a Monday.
Best Director
Justine Triet- Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese- Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos- Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer- The Zone of Interest
Best Actress
Annette Bening- Nyad
Lily Gladstone- Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller- Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan- Maestro
Emma Stone- Poor Things
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper- Maestro
Colman Domingo- Rustin
Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright- American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K Brown- American Fiction
Robert De Niro- Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr.- Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling- Barbie
Mark Ruffalo- Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple
America Ferrera- Barbie
Jodie Foster- Nyad
Da'vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Original Song
The Fire Inside- Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken-Barbie
It Never Went Away- American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow