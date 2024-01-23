Oscar 2024 Nominations Full List: Oppenheimer & Barbie Lead

The nominations for the 96th Oscars were announced on Tuesday evening (January 23) by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. Most nominations were bagged by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Emma Stone-starrer Poor Things are also strong contenders for the coveted trophy.

The 96th edition of the Oscars is scheduled to take place on March 11, which falls on a Monday.

Best Director

Justine Triet- Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese- Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos- Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer- The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening- Nyad

Lily Gladstone- Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller- Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan- Maestro

Emma Stone- Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper- Maestro

Colman Domingo- Rustin

Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright- American Fiction

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown- American Fiction

Robert De Niro- Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr.- Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling- Barbie

Mark Ruffalo- Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple

America Ferrera- Barbie

Jodie Foster- Nyad

Da'vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Original Song

The Fire Inside- Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken-Barbie

It Never Went Away- American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow