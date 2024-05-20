 Major Fire Breaks Out At Thankyou For Coming Actor Sushant Digvikr's Bandra Residence After Air Conditoner Blasts
According to recent reports, a huge fire broke at Sushant Digvikr's Bandra residence this Saturday causing major loss.

Aanchal Choudhary
Updated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Sushant Digvikr, last seen in Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Thankyou for coming,' has suffered a huge mishap after a massive fire broke at the actor's residence in Mumbai. According to a report in Times Of India, this incident happened on Saturday at Sushant's Bandra residence.

A fire broke out in Sushant's living room after his air conditoner blasted. This fire eventually spread to the kitchen and the entire house was burnt down. However, no casualities were reported as Sushant and his family members were escorted safely from his residence. The Thankyou for coming actor is currently staying with his parents at their residence.

Sushant's manager, speaking to the Times Of India revealed that the actor is currently in shock as he has incurred a huge loss with the fire breaking down. The manager reveals that everything right from Sushant's important documents to his makeup have been burnt down. However, no one was harmed and the family is grateful for the same. Revealing what exactly happened, Sushant's manager said, ''The air conditioner in the living room of the home blasted when they were having dinner and caused the fire which quickly spread to the open kitchen area and office space area damaging mostly everything including awards, appliances, all the furniture and official documents, certificates and make-up equipment and performance outfits. It’s a huge loss but everyone in the family survived and are unharmed.''

The actor has however refrained from commenting on the same.

