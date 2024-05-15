Thank You For Coming Fame Dolly Singh Opens Up On Being Body-Shamed For Being Skinny: 'Takes Me Back To Bad Days'

Actress and fashion influencer Dolly Singh, who is known for advocating body positivity on social media, recently opened up on being constantly shamed for her weight. She stated that there are only a few people and places that make her comfortable in her own skin, but her home is not one of those places.

On Wednesday, Dolly took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note in which she shared that she had lost more weight of late owing to a busy schedule and stress, but she was not bothered by it.

"Like most people, my weight fluctuates too. Being on the naturally skinny side of the spectrum, I tend to lose weight easily (when I don't want to) and it's hard to put it back on. Last few months of finishing up the house, adulting and stressing took away the few good kgs I had gained over the last few years," she wrote.

She went on to say, "Honestly, this time I wasn't worried about it. I know that if I get back on my routine, workout, eat on time and with intention, I'll slowly get there. There is no hurry. I love my body now I love my body is every state because it supports me. I have come to believe that and honestly, I feel proud about that. I have grown up despising my body, hating every bit of it, so this is growth."

However, she added that despite being confident, she recently decided to skip meeting someone to avoid their comment on her looks. "But as much as I have accepted it to shapeshift every now and then, people around me don't. And the other day, as I was about to go see someone, I decided against it because I realised they're not my safe space. That I'm sure they'll have something to say about my weight. About my lost 'glow' or whatever term they'd wanna use to make me believe it's out of care (maybe it is, but keep it to yourself unless asked)," she stated.

She further elaborated, "It doesn't hurt the 30 year old me, but the 13 year old? It takes me back to the bad days sometimes. Anyway, point is, I realised that there are only a few people and places in my life where I can go however I want to, it doesn't matter what I look like, what I am wearing or what my weighing scale says, I will receive love. My home is still not one. Maybe someday."

"If you could do something today, try to be someone's safespace. And count your own blessings of people in your life who don't care about the kgs fluctuating but the smiles on your face," she added.

Dolly Singh shot to fame after her videos on fashion and her vines went viral on Instagram. She marked her Bollywood debut wiht the film Double XL in 2022. In teh same year, she also featured in Modern Love Mumbai, but it was her 2023 film Thank You For Coming which established her as an actress.