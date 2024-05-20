My Oni Girl OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

My Oni Girl is an upcoming Japanese romantic drama animated film starring Miyu Tomita and Kensho in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on OTT in My 2024. The streaming platforms have shared the film poster on social media and revealed the film's release date.

Release date and platform of My Oni Girl

The Netflix animated film will premiere on May 24, 2024. On the same day, it will also be released in Japanese theaters.

Plot

The film tells the story of a young boy named Hiiragi Yatsuse who always wants to make friends in his school but fails to do so. However, one day, he meets a girl named Oni looks quite different from other people as she has a horn on her head. Hiiragi tries to get to know her and discovers that she is an Oni demon. When she asks him to help her find her lost mother on earth, he can't say no, and they embark on a journey where they discover numerous things together.

Cast

The film cast includes voice of characters like Kensho Ono as Hiragi Yatsuse, Shintaro Asanuma as Takahashi, Aya Yamane as Mio Takahashi, Shiro Saito as Naoya Yamashita, Miou Tanaka as Mikio Yatsuse, Noriko Hidaka as Shion, Mitsuho Kambe as Kaede Yatsuse and Hisako Kyoda as Gozen, among others.

Production

My Oni Girl is written and directed by Tomotaka Shibayama and Yuko Kakihara. Karen Imagawa produced the film under Twin Engine and Studio Colorido, and Ryota Kinami edited it. Mina Kubota composed the music.