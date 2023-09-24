Nikitin Dheer On Eco-Friendly Ganesha: 'One Must Try Their Best To Be In Compliance With Mother Nature' |

Actor Nikitin Dheer, who rose to fame by playing the antagonist in films like Jodhaa Akbar, Ready, Dabangg 2, and Chennai Express tells The Free Press Journal why it is important to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.

What are your earliest memories of celebrating Ganeshotsav?

My earliest school memories take me back to spending entire days at my Nani's house, even staying overnight until the visarjan. During those times, we used to visit Juhu Beach for the visarjan ceremony. I vividly recall a vast sea of people, all praying in unison—some with bowed heads, others with heads held high, but all sharing the same unwavering devotion for Bappa.

What are your plans for this year?

This year, we've made the choice to keep things wonderfully simple and celebrate the occasion solely with our family.

What is your favourite part of Ganeshotsav?

The unity of the entire city coming together as one... That's my favorite aspect. Ganesh Chaturthi is truly everyone's festival.

Which pandals do you visit in Mumbai?

For as long as I can remember, visiting both Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja has been a cherished tradition.

What are your favourite food items during the festival?

The highlight of every festival is undoubtedly the food; any kind of cuisine is always a warm and hearty welcome.

Why is it important to have an eco-friendly Ganesha idol?

I believe that given our history of resource depletion and environmental abuse, one must try their best to be in compliance with Mother Nature. This fundamental principle aligns with the essence of Sanatan, making it imperative for us to minimize our carbon footprint as much as possible.

What would you pray for this year?

Indeed, some conversations are best kept between Bappa and me, but one thing I always pray for is good health. With good health, everything else becomes manageable.