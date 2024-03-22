Naagin Actor Arjun Bijlani Reveals His Appendix Was About To Burst: 'Could Have Been Fatal For Me'

Arjun Bijlani, who is currently playing the role of Dr. Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, recently underwent an emergency appendicitis surgery on March 9, 2023. The actor, in an interview, shared the update on his health and revealed that his appendix was about to 'burst.'

Talking to Hindustan Times, Bijlani said that one month ago, he had an episode of stomach ache on the sets, which led to him stopping the shoot in between. He revealed that he took some painkillers and rested in his vanity van. However, yet another time, when he got stomach pain, he took the same medicine, but this time it did not give him any relief, and that was when he knew he had to rush to the hospital.

"I got to know about my appendix. And I was operated on. I got saved; even the doctor said this to me. It could have been fatal and worse for me," said the actor.

The 41-year-old actor said that he is recovering well at home. "It is like my second life because that appendix was so big. It was about to burst. I reached the hospital just in time due to which they got me operated immediately," he said,

Arjun stated that he was scared to get operated. He added, “I asked doctors if they could give me some tablets. But they refused and told me that I was lucky that it has not burst till now."

The actor revealed that he will resume shooting for his television serial, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, on Sunday.