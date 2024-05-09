Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik, 20, To Marry 19-Yr-Old Sharjah Girl Amira On July 7: 'Can't Express How Happy I Am' (VIDEO)

Abdu Rozik | Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and internet sensation Abdu Rozik is all set to marry in July 2024 in the presence of their close friends and family members. He recently got engaged, however, the news was kept under wraps. On Thursday (May 9), the Tajikistani singer took to his official Instagram account to share the happy news with his fans and followers.

Sharing a video, he expressed his excitement and wrote, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! 💍 I cannot express to you in words how happy I am."

According to a report in Khaleej Times, Abdu will marry Emirati girl, Amira, from Sharjah. Their intimate wedding will take place in UAE. While Abdu is 20 years old, Amira is 19.

The report further stated that Abdu met his wife-to-be at a mall in Dubai in February 2024. "Everyday life is not easy for me and finding love seemed an even harder challenge as there are so many obstacles. But Allhamdulillah, I’ve found Amira, and she loves me for who and what I am," he told the news portal.

Abdu has a massive fan following in India and fans love him for his affable nature and funny videos. He often spends most of his time in India ever since Bigg Boss 16 concluded. He also recorded a couple of songs in Mumbai and can also be seen attending events and parties in the city.

He shot to fame after his stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show. He was one of the most loved contestants inside the house and his bond with co-contestants Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan had become the talk of the town.

His song Chhota Bhaijaan also went viral while he was on the show, and later, he was seen shooting for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi too. The singer also opened his own burger joint in Mumbai and he presently has his hands full with projects and events.