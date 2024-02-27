Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Appears Before ED In Money Laundering Case, Search Conducted At His 'Burgiir' Restaurant In Mumbai

Abdu Rozik | Bigg Boss 16

After Shiv Thakare, Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday to record a statement in a money laundering case in connection to alleged drug lord Ali Asghar Shirazi. Abdu was summoned by the ED days after Shiv Thakare recorded his statement with the investigation agency. He reached the ED office in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon to record his statement.

The ED is set to record Abdu's statement as a witness in the money laundering case.

Abdu was the corporate ambassador for the fast food joint 'Burgiir', a popular burger brand in the city. He did not just promote the brand under Hustlers Hospitality but also received the huge royalties for his endorsement.

According to the ED investigation, Ali Asghar Shirazi allegedly made substantial investments in the 'Burgiir' burger brand through Hustlers Hospitality.

Abdu was summoned by the ED via e-mail and he appeared before the national agency on Tuesday. According to sources, ED wants to question him about his contract and the money he received for his endorsement, as well as his connection to drug lord Shirazi. Abdu recently terminated his contract with Hustlers after learning about Shirazi's role and the narco-funding.

Recently, ED also conducted searches at Burgir restuarant and seized several loose document as well as one black diary related to transactions.

Abdu is yet to issue an official statement on the entire matter.

A few days ago, Shiv Thakare was summoned by the ED in the same case and his statement was recorded as a witness. Reportedly, he too terminated his contract with Shirazi after learning about his involvement in the narco-funding case.

According to the ED's forensic audit, Krunal Ojha, Director of Hustlers Hospitality, received around 46 lakhs through bank transfers from drug lord Ali Asghar Shirazi's company, Falisha Venture, as an investment. Apart from that, he received a huge amount of cash from Shirazi. In his statement, Krunal Ojha revealed that he used the cash he received to pay a significant amount to the landlord as a deposit for the "Burgir" restaurant, and the remaining cash was utilized for the company's operations.

However, there is no record of how much money he gave to Abdul Rozzik for promotion, endorsement, and brand ambassadorship. Sources say that a substantial amount was given to Bigg Boss fame Abdul Rozzik in cash. Additionally, a significant amount of narco funding was spent on the grand opening of the Burgir restaurant, where several Bollywood celebrities joined.

During the ED investigation, it was revealed that drug lord Shirazi became an additional director of Hustlers Hospitality Pvt Ltd through substantial narco-funding. The investigation also uncovered that Krunal Ojha, in connivance with Ali Asghar Shirazi, used his company M/s Hustlers Hospitality Private Limited to launder narco proceeds for starting a cloud kitchen business. Additionally, Ojha was found to be in receipt of a significant amount of unaccounted cash from Ali Asghar Shirazi.

Recently, the ED recorded the statement of actor Shiv Thakre in the same case. He was planning to start "Thakre Chai and Snacks" in partnership with Hustlers Hospitality Private Limited. According to sources, during his statement, Thakare revealed that he met Krunal Ojha, the director of Hustlers Hospitality, through someone in 2022-23. Krunal offered him a partnership deal for the Thakare Chai and Snacks.

According to the contract, Hustlers Hospitality invested a substantial amount of money in Thakare Chai & Snacks. Thakare told the ED that he had neither met Shirazi nor was aware of his background at the time of getting finance for his start-up. Incidentally, the restaurant was never opened despite hold a press meet to announce its launch