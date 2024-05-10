Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What Close Friend Shiv Thakare Has To Say

File photo of Shiv Thakare with Abdu Rozik |

Tajikistani singer and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik surprised everyone by announcing his wedding date on Thursday. He took to his official Instagram account and revealed that he will tie the knot on July 7. Reportedly, the singer and social media sensation will marry a girl from Sharjah in UAE. Soon after he shared the post, his fans and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. However, Abdu's Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant and close friend Shiv Thakare feels his wedding announcement is just a prank.

Shiv said he has no idea about Abdu's wedding. During a conversation with News 18, Shiv revealed that he spoke to Abdu a few hours back, however, the singer did not mention anything about his big day.

"I have no idea about it. I don’t know who the girl is. Got to know it via social media only. Rather, I spoke to Abdu just 30 minutes back (Thursday night) and he didn’t mention anything about the wedding. Don’t know if these reports are false," Shiv told the news portal.

Abdu took to his official Instagram account to share the happy news with his fans and followers.

Sharing a video, he expressed his excitement and wrote, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! 💍 I cannot express to you in words how happy I am."

As per a report in Khaleej Times, Abdu recently got engaged, however, the news was kept under wraps. The report mentioned that Abdu will marry Emirati girl, Amira, from Sharjah. While Abdu is 20 years old, Amira is 19.

Abdu reportedly met his wife-to-be at a mall in Dubai in February 2024.

Abdu has a massive fan following in India and fans love him for his affable nature and funny videos. He often spends most of his time in India ever since Bigg Boss 16 concluded. He also recorded a couple of songs in Mumbai and can also be seen attending events and parties in the city.

He shot to fame after his stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show. He was one of the most loved contestants inside the house and his bond with co-contestants Shiv and Sajid Khan had become the talk of the town.