Abdu Rozik SLAMMED For Sharing Threesome Video, Fan Asks 'Did You Forget You Are Muslim?'

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant and social media sensation Abdu Rozik has a massive fan following in India and fans love him for his affable nature and funny videos. However, he found himself at the receiving end of major criticism recently after she dropped a 'threesome' prank video on his Instagram handle.

Abdu has been spending most of his time in India ever since 'Bigg Boss 16' concluded. He also recorded a couple of songs here and can be seen attending events and parties in the city almost every other day.

Netizens slam Abdu for latest video

On Tuesday, Abdu took to his Instagram handle to share a video in a bid to make his fans laugh. In the video, a man and a woman can be seen sleeping together, and later, Abdu can be seen getting out of the blanket too, hinting that the three of them were in a sexual relationship.

However, the video did not go down well with his fans, who schooled him and stated that such pranks were not good for his image.

"Did you forget you are muslim ? What bring you to do this kind a prank video ? Wtf no respect bro," a user commented, while another advised, "Bro, don't forget your creator. They might lure you into this kinda stuff, don't fall for it. It might seem cool and all to you for now. All I have to say is don't do stuff that you'll regret in the future."

A user also wrote, "Abdu bro you think you are funny but you’re not," and other mentioned, "Doesn't suit on you..you gonna ruin your image."

About Abdu Rozik

Abdu shot to fame after his stint on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16'. He was one of the most loved contestants inside the house and his bond with Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan had become the talk of the town.

His song 'Chhota Bhaijaan' also went viral while he was on the show, and later, he was seen shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' too.

The Tajikistan singer also opened his own burger joint in Mumbai and he presently has his hands full with projects and events.

