Abdu Rozik Enters Bigg Boss OTT 2: Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
Abdu Rozik, the newest addition to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, made a stylish entry as ‘Chhota Bhaijaan’.
His entry quickly captured the attention of housemates and they all got up to welcome him.
Each housemate took the opportunity to introduce themselves to Abdu and offered him advice on who to befriend and who to avoid.
Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve cautioned Abdu to stay away from Akanksha Puri, hinting at a possible conflict or tension between them.
Surprisingly, Manisha Rani advised Abdu to steer clear of Bebika and instead focus his attention on her.
Adding to the intrigue, Bebika Dhurve astounded Abdu by offering him a palm reading.
She predicted that he would be married by the age of 24.
With Abdu's entrance into the house and the mysterious prediction, the dynamics among the contestants are expected to undergo a significant shift. Stay Tuned to know!
