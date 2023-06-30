BTS' Jungkook's Unique Way To Promote His Upcoming Single 'SEVEN'

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
BTS Jungkook's solo release in July was recently announced by BIGHIT MUSIC, but the K-pop idol promoted it in a unique way.
Twitter -Weverse
Jungkook will release his single titled "Seven" in the middle of July.
The youngest member of BTS surprised netizens with a Weverse live broadcast after the news was released.
During the live broadcast, Jungkook shared details and spoilers about his upcoming album.
He suddenly started working out during the live stream, captivating the viewers.
While working out, Jungkook cleverly incorporated promotion for his album.
He counted his pull-ups, saying "Seven" after six, coinciding with the title of his single. He continued counting and humorously mentioned the release date, July 14, during his workout.
Jungkook's actions during the live broadcast entertained and made ARMYs laugh.
His promotional tactics during the workout were deemed iconic by fans.
