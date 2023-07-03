Abdu Rozik To Rakhi Sawant: TRP Boosters Of Indian Reality Shows

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
Indian Reality Shows have often brought several popular celebs onboard in between the show to boost its ratings. Let's have a look at some of such celebs who act as TRP Boosters for them.
Abdu rozik has huge fan following in India, and the social media celeb was recently added to Bigg Boss OTT 2 to increase TRP.
Bharti Singh needs no introduction in entertainment industry. The comedian has a cpability to bring life to boring reality shows. She has appeared in several shows and award functions due to her high demand.
The always chaotic Rakhi Sawant has appeared in multiple season of Bigg Boss and even in BB Marathi, all thanks to madness she brings, rising the show's TRP.
Comedian Kapil sharma is no doubt another person whose appearance can boost the TRPs of reality TV shows.
Ashneer Grover received never ending fame from Shark Tank India S1. This is why, he was seen in TVF's Pitchers S2 and Roadies 19 recently. It's all the game of TRPs!
Whether it's Bigg Boss or another show, Krushna Abhishek has always created a laughter riot with his presence, wherever he appeared, boosting the TRPs.
