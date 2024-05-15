'To Feel Gruesomeness, I Drank Fake Blood': Taha Shah On Hanging Upside Down For 6 Hours During Heeramandi Death Scene Shoot

Taha Shah in Heeramandi |

Actor Taha Shah Badussha has become a national crush because of his acting prowess in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

In the series, Taha portrayed the character of Tajdar Baloch. One of the most significant scenes is the death scene in which his character was tortured by the British.

Take a look at the trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar here:

Taha Shah On His Six Hours Hanging Death Scene

In an interview with India Today, the actor revealed about the importance of the scene and what he faced to achieve the toughest sequence. According to him, “I was very excited to shoot that scene. I am a big fan of dying (on-screen). I died in Taj: Divided by Blood (2022), now here, and you will see what happens in the next one [smirks]. On the set that day, we were wearing that costume, and they tied up the rigs and put me upside down, and there was just a little bit of blood. I didn’t like the way this was happening."

He further added, “Then I asked myself what I wanted the audience to feel. I knew the character graph. So, I thought it needed to be in-your-face disgusting, but at the same time, you need to cry by the end of it. Managing those emotions at the same time, it’s all about the voice. The pain that’s there when he says ‘Alam,’ where he’s completely lost consciousness. For that, I put myself in a situation where I was all alone in my head. For me, Alam was my mom at that moment in time."

The actor concluded by stating that he drank the fake blood to keep the scene look real since it was one of the prominent scenes in the film.

“To feel that gruesomeness, I drank that fake blood and kept it in my chest. As soon as they hung me upside down, put that fire underneath me, and I started swinging back and forth, I started puking through the nose. So, it was actual puke mixed with blood and boogers coming through the nose. It was like [yuck], but I wanted people to feel that. At the same time, I wanted the emotions, especially the ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ one, to motivate and inspire people. It was six hours of hanging upside down and puking. By the end of it, I think I lost half my consciousness," Taha stated.

Taha started her acting journey with the romantic comedy Luv Ka The End. He then appeared in films such as Gippi, Barkhaa, Baar Baar Dekho, Ranchi Diaries, and more. Shah earned recognition with his latest Netflix series Heeramandi.