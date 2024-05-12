8 Times 'National Crush' Taha Shah Badussha Left Internet Drooling With His Shirtless Pics

By: Manisha Karki | May 12, 2024
National Crush Taha Shah Badussha is been ruling hearts with his performance in Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor is quite active on social media, and often leaves the internet drooling with his shirtless pictures.
A guy who can nail it all! The beard and the non beard look. We can vouch only a cool and fearless man like Taha can nail the shirtless style like a pro. Who wouldn’t fall for a well groomed gentleman like Taha.
What a bloody shot! Even the camera is pleased with Taha's stupendous style. He looks hotter than ever in the shirtless photo from a film scene shared on his social media page.
We wouldn’t mind staring our day watching Taha's pictures! He is here to enchant us with his charismatic personality, and fit body.
His charming looks are applause worthy body, poise, just everything about this picture screams perfection.
He looks extremely breath-taking in the white towel by the pool side. Taha inspires everyone when it comes to fitness and these pictures scream sensuality, raw and defined.
Taha has been the trend setter for shitless photoshoot from a young age and this picture is the proof.
We are down for anything when we witness Taha in different angles and his real up close always wins hearts.