Ankur Rathee Reveals Of Having Heated Discussions On Sets Of Undekhi Season 3 (Exclusive)

As audiences finally get to see Undekhi Season 3 on Sony Liv, Actor Ankur Rathee, known for his compelling portrayal of Daman Atwal, sheds light on the intricacies of filming and character development in the acclaimed series. In Season 3, Ankur faced a series of new challenges and surprises, particularly in scenes involving his character, Daman, and his interactions with his wife Teji portrayed by Anchal Singh. Reflecting on these moments, Ankur shares, "There were many scenes between Teji and Daman that led to heated discussion. Ashish (director), Anchal, and I have all been in our respective roles for 5 years now and we really care about these characters. So when we felt they were behaving uncharacteristically in a scene, we would passionately argue our points."

The collaborative nature of the profession, Ankur notes, often leads to passionate exchanges of ideas, ultimately enhancing the authenticity of the scenes. "Sometimes compromises would be made and other times we just needed to see the scene from the other person's lens. That's what I love about this profession; it's a passionate collaboration and sometimes a clashing of ideas. That's what makes scenes pop off a page," Ankur adds.

Delving deeper into Daman's arc in Season 3, Ankur discusses the character's significant evolution and the challenges of portraying his complex journey. "Daman does the unthinkable this season when he avenges his father by killing Samarth, the man responsible for Papaji's kidnapping in Season 2. This is a huge shift in the character," Rathee explains.

"The great challenge was 'How do we justify Daman, the morally righteous one, taking someone's life?' Throughout this season, Ashish (the director) and I had to establish a violence and vengeance growing within him," Rathee continues. "After all, if someone tries to kill your father, it can stir some very scary emotions in a person. Add to that the disrespect and alienation he feels from his wife and his family, Daman this season must do something to prove his value in this criminal world. He must become his father's son, a true Atwal," he signs off