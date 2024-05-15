 Ankur Rathee Reveals Of Having Heated Discussions On Sets Of Undekhi Season 3 (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnkur Rathee Reveals Of Having Heated Discussions On Sets Of Undekhi Season 3 (Exclusive)

Ankur Rathee Reveals Of Having Heated Discussions On Sets Of Undekhi Season 3 (Exclusive)

Ankur Rathee, who is winning hearts with his performance in Undekhi Season 3. In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Ankur revealed of having heated discussions during the filming of the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

As audiences finally get to see Undekhi Season 3 on Sony Liv, Actor Ankur Rathee, known for his compelling portrayal of Daman Atwal, sheds light on the intricacies of filming and character development in the acclaimed series. In Season 3, Ankur faced a series of new challenges and surprises, particularly in scenes involving his character, Daman, and his interactions with his wife Teji portrayed by Anchal Singh. Reflecting on these moments, Ankur shares, "There were many scenes between Teji and Daman that led to heated discussion. Ashish (director), Anchal, and I have all been in our respective roles for 5 years now and we really care about these characters. So when we felt they were behaving uncharacteristically in a scene, we would passionately argue our points."

The collaborative nature of the profession, Ankur notes, often leads to passionate exchanges of ideas, ultimately enhancing the authenticity of the scenes. "Sometimes compromises would be made and other times we just needed to see the scene from the other person's lens. That's what I love about this profession; it's a passionate collaboration and sometimes a clashing of ideas. That's what makes scenes pop off a page," Ankur adds.

Read Also
Ankur Rathee on his Shehzada co-star, 'Kartik Aaryan has all the magnetism of a star but he is...
article-image

Delving deeper into Daman's arc in Season 3, Ankur discusses the character's significant evolution and the challenges of portraying his complex journey. "Daman does the unthinkable this season when he avenges his father by killing Samarth, the man responsible for Papaji's kidnapping in Season 2. This is a huge shift in the character," Rathee explains.

"The great challenge was 'How do we justify Daman, the morally righteous one, taking someone's life?' Throughout this season, Ashish (the director) and I had to establish a violence and vengeance growing within him," Rathee continues. "After all, if someone tries to kill your father, it can stir some very scary emotions in a person. Add to that the disrespect and alienation he feels from his wife and his family, Daman this season must do something to prove his value in this criminal world. He must become his father's son, a true Atwal," he signs off

Read Also
Inside Photos: Ankur Rathee marries Anuja Joshi in 500 year old manor
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ankur Rathee Reveals Of Having Heated Discussions On Sets Of Undekhi Season 3 (Exclusive)

Ankur Rathee Reveals Of Having Heated Discussions On Sets Of Undekhi Season 3 (Exclusive)

Vidya Vasula Aham OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Vidya Vasula Aham OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

7 Must-Watch Films Of Prithviraj Sukumaran On OTT

7 Must-Watch Films Of Prithviraj Sukumaran On OTT

'From Watching Ramleela To Being Part Of Heeramandi, It Has Been Dream Come True': Abha Ranta...

'From Watching Ramleela To Being Part Of Heeramandi, It Has Been Dream Come True': Abha Ranta...

'Rakhi Sawant Is Critical, All This Is Not A Joke': Actress' Ex-Husband Ritesh Shares Health Update...

'Rakhi Sawant Is Critical, All This Is Not A Joke': Actress' Ex-Husband Ritesh Shares Health Update...