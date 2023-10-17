Complete List Of National Film Awards 2023 Winners: From Alia Bhatt To Allu Arjun

The National Film Awards is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated awards in the country. The winners of the 69th edition were announced on August 24 and the winners received their awards at an event in New Delhi on October 17.
Take a look at the complete list of winners:
Best Actor - Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise)
Best Actress - Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Mimi
Best Feature Film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Director - Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film Godavari
Best Supporting Actor - Male - Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi
Best Supporting Actor - Female - Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files
Best Screenplay (Adapted) - Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
Best Playback Singer - Male - Kaala Bhairava for RRR
Best Playback Singer - Female - Shreya Ghoshal
Best Dialogue Writer - Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Cinematography - Avik Mukhopadhayay for Sardar Udham
Best Film Wholesome Entertainment - RRR
Best Editing - Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Choreographer - Prem Rakshith for RRR
Best Make-up: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Stunt Choreography: RRR
Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan
Best Audiographer (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham
Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur for Sardar Udham
Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan for RRR
Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show
Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Telugu Film: Uppena
Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala
Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
Best Assamese Film: Anur
Best Meiteilon Film – Eikhoigi Yum
Best Odiya Film – Pratikshya
Best Non-Feature Film – Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)
