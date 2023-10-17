Complete List Of National Film Awards 2023 Winners: From Alia Bhatt To Allu Arjun

The National Film Awards is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated awards in the country. The winners of the 69th edition were announced on August 24 and the winners received their awards at an event in New Delhi on October 17.

Take a look at the complete list of winners:

Best Actor - Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Actress - Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Feature Film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Director - Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film Godavari

Best Supporting Actor - Male - Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi

Best Supporting Actor - Female - Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files

Best Screenplay (Adapted) - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Playback Singer - Male - Kaala Bhairava for RRR

Best Playback Singer - Female - Shreya Ghoshal

Best Dialogue Writer - Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography - Avik Mukhopadhayay for Sardar Udham

Best Film Wholesome Entertainment - RRR

Best Editing - Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Choreographer - Prem Rakshith for RRR

Best Make-up: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography: RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan

Best Audiographer (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur for Sardar Udham

Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan for RRR

Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Meiteilon Film – Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odiya Film – Pratikshya

Best Non-Feature Film – Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)

