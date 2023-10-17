 National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun Strikes His Iconic 'Pushpa' Pose In Delhi, Dons Ivory Suit (WATCH)
Allu Arjun won the National Award in the category of 'Best Actor' for his 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Allu Arjun is currently in New Delhi for the 69th National Film Awards. It is being held at the Vigyan Bhawan. The actor bagged the award in the category of 'Best Actor' for his 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. 

Allu will be honoured by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. For the prestigious event, the actor looked dapper in an ivory suit. His wife, Sneha Reddy, also accompanied him to Delhi for the event.

Expressing his joy at the red carpet, Allu said, "This moment is beyond words. I'm truly humbled and honored." The actor also striked his iconic 'Pushpa' step.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor added, “I am extremely happy as I am receiving this award. It's a double achievement for me personally.” Allu is the first Telugu actor to receive the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards for Pushpa: The Rise

Apart from Allu, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon are also present at the awards. The actresses share the award for Best Actress for their films, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Meanwhile, R. Madhavan also graced the award ceremony as his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film.

