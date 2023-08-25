 Video: Fireworks Outside Allu Arjun's House After National Film Award Win For Best Actor In Pushpa: The Rise
Pushpa hit the big screens in December 2021 and also starred Rashmika Mandanna.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
South superstar Allu Arjun won the Best Actor at the 69th National Film Award on Thursday for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. After the actor greeted fans gathered outside his residence, the lot celebrated his win by bursting firecrackers. Pushpa hit the big screens in December 2021 and also starred Rashmika Mandanna. The film not only showcased his exceptional performance but also portrayed unmatched dialogue delivery, charismatic swag, and a captivating aura. 

Not to mention, the choreography from the movie's songs, namely Saami Saami, Srivalli, and Oo Antava, became a huge sensation among the audience on a global scale.

Earlier, another video showed the actor getting emotional while he hugged his wife, kids, and the film’s director Sukumar. 

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was reported to kickstart the extensive schedule of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad at Ramoji Studios.

A source informed ANI, "After completing major shooting schedules at different locations across the country, the makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will be starting their new schedule from tomorrow. While all the pre-production work for the new schedule has been done, the actors including Allu Arjun and others will start shooting for the big screen extravaganza."

"Interestingly, it’s learned that the cast is going to shoot some important scenes at Ramoji Rao film city in Hyderabad with huge sets being erected at the place. Since it’s a sequel, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a visual spectacle for the audience,” the source added.

