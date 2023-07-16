Allu Arjun's Daughter Allu Arha To Star In Jr. NTR's Devara? Here's What We Know

Ever since the shoot of 'Devara' has commenced, ardent fans of Jr. NTR are waiting with bated breath to see the actor's 30th film in cinemas. That he is teaming up with his 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva for the project makes the film all the more exciting for his fans.

But now, a new development seems to have surfaced. If reports suggest correctly, the film is likely to star Allu Arjun's young daughter Allu Arha. The recent completion of an important schedule of the film has made speculation rife. It is being rumoured that the little girl will play the younger version of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film. Kapoor officially marks her Telugu movie debut with Devara. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan as the principal antagonist with Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko in an instrumental role. Although the team is yet to confirm Arha's presence in the film, fans await further updates.

For the unversed, the young girl was earlier seen in the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam, where she played Shaakuntalam's son Prince Bharata. While the movie was a colossal failure, critics and fans alike heaped praises upon the young girl for holding her own in a film that featured popular names of Telugu cinema.

Devara began shoot earlier this year, commenced by a grand muhurtham ceremony in Hyderabad, which saw prominent Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli do the mahurat clap. Composer Anirudh Ravichander will lend music for the film's soundtrack. Following the unveiling of the first look-poster on NTR's birthday i.e May 20, fans showered love and praises by breaking the record of Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' first look-poster which had garnered more than 1.25 L likes on Twitter.

The film is slated for official release in cinemas on April 5, 2024.