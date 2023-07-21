Allu Arjun Leaks Pushpa 2 Dialogue At Hyderabad Event; Video Goes Viral

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited and highly anticipated films. As fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the pan-India film, the actor recently treated them with a dialogue from Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun graced the success meet of the film Baby in Hyderabad and several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced on social media. However, what caught everyone's attention was a video in which Allu Arjun leaked one of the dialogues of the upcoming film.

According to media reports, the actor said, "I didn’t come to talk about Pushpa 2, but I can’t stop myself from mouthing a line from the movie - 'Eedivundedi okate rule adi Pushpa gaadi rule'."

Soon after he completed the dialogue, the audience screamed in excitement. Check out the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar. It also starred Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

A few months back, the intriguing first look poster of Allu Arjun from the film was unveiled by the makers.

In the poster, he was seen in an intense and completely new avatar, wearing gold jewelry and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, he wore a saree and could be seen holding a gun in his hand.

The official release date of Pushpa: The Rule is still awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)