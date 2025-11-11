 'Kuch Bhi Cheez Nikalti Hai': Amar Kaushik Reveals If He & Vicky Kaushal Have Quit Alcohol & Non-Veg Food For Mahavatar
A few days ago, there were reports that Vicky Kaushal and director Amar Kaushik have decided to quit non-veg food and alcohol as a part of the prep for their upcoming film Mahavatar, which is a biopic on Lord Parashurama. Recently, in an interview, Amar opened up about it.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Mahavatar Poster / Amar Kaushik

While talking to Filmygyan, the filmmaker said, “Again, main wohi bol raha hoon ki yeh kaha se kuch bhi cheez nikalti hai. Please bhaiyon, bandh karo. Jab hum bolein, tabhi uska vishwaas karo. (Again, I’m saying the same thing. Where do such rumours even come from? Please, stop it. Only believe it when we officially say so)."

A few days ago, a source had told Bollywood Hungama, "A film like Mahavatar requires complete focus, and the duo have decided to give it all to make it a pure spectacle for the cinema-going audience. They have decided to quit non-veg food, and will start their prep for the film with a grand pooja ceremony towards the middle of next year."

"While Amar has already given up on the food habits, Vicky has decided to do so once the shoot for Love And War is wrapped up. It's his way of showing respect to the part of Lord Parashurama," added the source.

Mahavatar Release Date

Mahavatar was officially announced last year in November, but it is yet to go on the floors. It is produced by Maddock Films, and when the first look of the movie was unveiled, the makers had announced it would be released on Christmas 2026.

However, Maddock Films has announced that their film Shakti Shalini will release on Christmas 2026. So, it is expected that Mahavatar will be postponed.

