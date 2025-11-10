'We Were Just Thinking...': Stree Director Amar Kaushik Reveals If Aneet Padda Replaced Kiara Advani In Shakti Shalini

Instagram: Aneet Padda / Kiara Advani

Shakti Shalini's announcement was attached with Thamma, and it was revealed that Aneet Padda has been roped in to play the lead role in the film. Earlier, there were reports that the makers were in talks with Kiara Advani to play the lead role, but Aneet replaced her. Now, in an interview, Stree director Amar Kaushik revealed whether Aneet replaced Kiara in the movie.

While talking to Filmygyan, he said, “Kiara is a beautiful actor. Nothing was confirmed, so I don't know how it came out. I have always wanted to work with Kiara. When you write a story, you have an idea, and as you develop it further, you realise who is fit for which character. When Saiyaara came out, we were still in the process of writing (Shakti Shalini).”

He further added, "Nobody was locked. There was nothing like it. We were just thinking who would fit. Sometimes, even we don't know the full story, but someone leaks something."

Shakti Shalini Release Date

Shakti Shalini is slated to release on Christmas 2026. It is not yet revealed who will be directing the movie, but reportedly, the film will go on the floors in early 2026.

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

Till now, in MHCU, we have watched movies like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2, and Thamma. Shakti Shalini will be the sixth film in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Thamma, which was released on Diwali this year, has failed to leave a strong mark at the box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer in 20 days has collected Rs. 131.05 crore. Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 140-145 crore. So, till now, we can't call the movie a hit.