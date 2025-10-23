'We Saw Her Film Saiyaara & Realised...': Amar Kaushik Reveals Why Aneet Padda Was Cast In Shakti Shalini

Instagram: Amar Kaushik / Aneet Padda

Thamma was released on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, but one film that has become the talk of the town is Shakti Shalini. The announcement of the next Maddock Horror Comedy Universe movie was attached to Thamma, and it was revealed that Saiyaara fame actress Aneet Padda has been cast in the lead role. Earlier, there were reports that Kiara Advani was supposed to play the lead role in the film.

Now, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Stree director Amar Kaushik, who is producing MHCU movies along with Dinesh Vijan, spoke about Aneet's casting in Shakti Shalini. He said, "When we were writing the script, we realised that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realised that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board.”

THE PROTECTOR

THE DESTROYER

THE MOTHER OF ALL



ANEET PADDA IN SHAKTI SHALINIpic.twitter.com/oKCEhf6jaG — Shakti Shalini (@saiyaaratu) October 21, 2025

He further revealed that the shooting of Shakti Shalini will start in January 2026.

Bhediya 2 & Chamunda To Release in 2026?

There were reports that apart from Shakti Shalini, MHCU movies like Bhediya 2 and Chamunda will also release in 2026. While talking about it, Amar said, “There might be just one film (from the universe in 2026). We feel that there should not be an overdose, and we should not give too many films in a short period. Hence, as of now, the plan is to only bring Shakti Shalini next year.”

Amar also revealed that it is not yet decided whether who will be directing Shakti Shalini.

Shakti Shalini Release Date

Shakti Shalini is slated to release on December 24, 2026. It is going to be a Christmas weekend release.

Well, fans of Aneet are super happy about her starring in Shakti Shalini, as it is just her second film, and the actress will be seen in a woman-centric movie playing the titular role.