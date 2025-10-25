 'Extra Special Coming From You...': Aneet Padda REACTS After Receiving Warm Punjabi Welcome From Ayushmann Khurrana For Shakti Shalini
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Extra Special Coming From You...': Aneet Padda REACTS After Receiving Warm Punjabi Welcome From Ayushmann Khurrana For Shakti Shalini

'Extra Special Coming From You...': Aneet Padda REACTS After Receiving Warm Punjabi Welcome From Ayushmann Khurrana For Shakti Shalini

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has bagged her second film, Shakti Shalini, from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, replacing Kiara Advani. The makers unveiled its first look with Thamma. Ayushmann Khurrana extended a warm Punjabi welcome, writing "Punjabi aagaye oye!" to Aneet, who replied, "This Punjabi vibe has already taken over! It's extra special coming from someone I look up to."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has bagged her second film as the leading lady in Shakti Shalini, yet another title from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, replacing Kiara Advani. The makers made the official announcement by unveiling the first look of Shakti Shalini in theatres alongside the release of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Aneet Padda Reacts After Receiving Warm Welcome From Ayushmann Khurrana

Earlier today, on Saturday, Ayushmann extended a warm Punjabi welcome to Aneet for Shakti Shalini. The actor took to his Instagram story and wrote, Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda. Punjabi aagaye oye! From one dreamer to another- keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible..so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can't wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet."

Aneet Padda's Response To Ayushmann Khurrana

FPJ Shorts
Watch: Rohit Sharma Scores 33rd ODI Century In Sydney, Becomes 10th Player In History To Smash 50 Int'l Hundreds
Watch: Rohit Sharma Scores 33rd ODI Century In Sydney, Becomes 10th Player In History To Smash 50 Int'l Hundreds
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Meets PM Narendra Modi In Delhi, Says 'I Am Inspired; Proud To Be Part Of NDA'
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Meets PM Narendra Modi In Delhi, Says 'I Am Inspired; Proud To Be Part Of NDA'
Mumbai Traffic Constable Kiran Suryavanshi Hailed For Bravery After Intervening In Brutal Knife Attack In Kalachowki On Woman By Ex-Lover
Mumbai Traffic Constable Kiran Suryavanshi Hailed For Bravery After Intervening In Brutal Knife Attack In Kalachowki On Woman By Ex-Lover
RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Accuses NDA Of Lying Over Special Trains For Chhath, Calls Claims Misleading
RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Accuses NDA Of Lying Over Special Trains For Chhath, Calls Claims Misleading

In response, Aneet replied, "This Punjabi vibe has already taken over! :)) Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always. Thank you so much, it's a little extra special coming from someone I look upto so much. So so grateful for the warm welcome."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Extra Special Coming From You...': Aneet Padda REACTS After Receiving Warm Punjabi Welcome From...

'Extra Special Coming From You...': Aneet Padda REACTS After Receiving Warm Punjabi Welcome From...

'Air Turns Grey, Pets Hide Under Bed': Karishma Tanna Speaks Out Against Firecrackers, Urges Fans To...

'Air Turns Grey, Pets Hide Under Bed': Karishma Tanna Speaks Out Against Firecrackers, Urges Fans To...

Nyrraa Banerji Opens Up About Pay Disparity: 'If I'm Doing Equal Work As The Hero, Why Should I Be...

Nyrraa Banerji Opens Up About Pay Disparity: 'If I'm Doing Equal Work As The Hero, Why Should I Be...

Nyrraa Banerji Recalls Uncomfortable Encounter With A Photographer: 'Was Told To Pose Sexily Like...

Nyrraa Banerji Recalls Uncomfortable Encounter With A Photographer: 'Was Told To Pose Sexily Like...

Video: Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane, Mob Him Inside Ahmedabad Mall Amid Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's...

Video: Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane, Mob Him Inside Ahmedabad Mall Amid Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's...