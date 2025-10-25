'Extra Special Coming From You...': Aneet Padda REACTS After Receiving Warm Punjabi Welcome From Ayushmann Khurrana For Shakti Shalini

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has bagged her second film as the leading lady in Shakti Shalini, yet another title from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, replacing Kiara Advani. The makers made the official announcement by unveiling the first look of Shakti Shalini in theatres alongside the release of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Aneet Padda Reacts After Receiving Warm Welcome From Ayushmann Khurrana

Earlier today, on Saturday, Ayushmann extended a warm Punjabi welcome to Aneet for Shakti Shalini. The actor took to his Instagram story and wrote, Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda. Punjabi aagaye oye! From one dreamer to another- keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible..so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can't wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet."

Aneet Padda's Response To Ayushmann Khurrana

In response, Aneet replied, "This Punjabi vibe has already taken over! :)) Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always. Thank you so much, it's a little extra special coming from someone I look upto so much. So so grateful for the warm welcome."