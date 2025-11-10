 Thulluvadho Ilamai Actor Abhinay Passes Away At 44 After Battling Liver Disease
Actor Abhinay, known for his performance in Dhanush starrer Thulluvadho Ilamai, passed away on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the age of 44. He was suffering from liver disease for the past few years. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

Abhinay reportedly did around 15 films and worked in the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries. He had featured in many advertisements, and also dubbed for Vidyut Jawmal AR Murugadoss' 2012 Tamil film Thuppakki.

article-image

In August this year, Abhinay released a video asking for financial help to cover his medical expenses. In the video, he had said, “I do not know if I will be around for longer." The actor was struggling both financially and physically. According to reports, comedian KPY Bala donated Rs. 1 lakh for his treatment, and even Dhanush donated Rs. 5 lakh.

article-image

Netizens Mourn Abhinay's Death

Many netizens took to X to mourn Abhinay's death. A netizen tweeted, "A talented soul gone too soon. Actor #Abhinay, who won hearts with his performance in #ThulluvadhoIlamai, passes away at 44. Rest in peace, legend your work will always be remembered (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Rest in peace Abhinay! Health is wealth! Drinking will kill anyone at anytime! (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of actor #Abhinay. Best known for his memorable role in #ThulluvadhoIlamai, he left an everlasting mark on Tamil cinema. Gone too soon at just 44 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

We at the Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.

