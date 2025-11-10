Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's Shagun Sharma CONFIRMS Dating On-Screen Brother Aman Gandhi: 'Show Ke Pehle Se...'

Shagun Sharma, who is currently seen as Pari in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, opened up on her bond with co-star Aman Gandhi. Surprisingly, Shagun has been romantically linked to her on-screen brother Aman (Hrithik Virani). Accepting her relationship rumours, Shagun recently said in an interview, "Rumours thodi hai, sach hai woh toh."

During a candid conversation with Hauterrfly, Shagun accepted dating Aman in real life. She said, "Humlog (she and Aman) show pe nahi date karna shuru kiye, show se pehle date kar rahe hain." Shagun further talked about they both were called to cast in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Talking about how her dating and professional lives overlapped, Shagun said, "When I got called for Kyunki...he (Aman) was already finally for Kyunki..."

While auditioning for Kyunki, Shagun asked Aman whether they would be playing brother and sister on set. The actress went ahead with the role, as neither she nor Aman had any issue with it.

Shagun further said in the interview that no one knew about them dating until two months. The couple informed others about their relationship when they got comfortable with the cast members.

As Shagun uploaded the clip from her interview where the actress is talking about her dating life, Aman reacted to the post, and wrote, "Hahaha 💃💃."

The rumour of Aman and Shagun dating started when they celebrated Valentine's Day together and posted pictures of it. In an earlier interview with ETimes, Aman talked about settling down in life. He told the outlet, "I had told my family that the day I get recognition, fame and money, that's when I will be ready to settle down. And recently I told them that I am ready to get married now (sic)." He further talked about opting for arrange marriage.

In an interview with NDTV, Shagun had mentioned that she likes men with a good sense of humour, who are tall, and who remain faithful in a relationship.