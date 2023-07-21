'If You Have Superman, We Have Hanuman': Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin (WATCH)

The makers of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's Project K officially announced that the film is titled Kalki 2898 AD. They astounded fans with the momentous glimpse of their highly-anticipated film at San Diego Comic-Con.

During the event, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin revealed that the film took four years of preparation and two years of filming. He called the film 'different' and added that it blends mythology with science fiction.

Talking about the upcoming film, he said, "It's an Indian film at heart, it’s Indian mythology, our culture, from being a south Indian, from being Telugu, from being Indian, from being a fan of Star Wars, all of that love comes into this one thing."

Nag Ashwin then compared Indian superheroes with American ones. "If you have Superman who can fly into space, we have Hanuman. If you have Thor or Hulk who can break a building, we have Hanuman who can lift a mountain. I'm very interested for the world to meet India," he said.

The grand unveiling of Kalki 2898 AD took place at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con, where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and spellbinding visuals. The title perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film, generating curiosity and excitement among fans and cinephiles worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience.

Produced by C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies, the magnum opus stars some of the industry stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the lead.

It is slated to release on January 12, 2024.

