Project K At Comic-Con 2023: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan In San Diego Ahead Of Title Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023

The title of Project K is finally set to be unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 on July 21 IST

Ahead of the title reveal, Project K lead Prabhas was spotted in San Diego

Kamal Haasan, who will play a key role in the film, also flew down to San Diego for the Comic-Con

Haasan was seen interacting with his fans near the Comic-Con venue

Project K scripted history as it is the first Indian film to be launched at Comic-Con

The team also brought along with them the "raiders" in the film

They were seen with the poster. "Now begins the end'

Project K is set to release in January 2024

