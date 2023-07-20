Project K At Comic-Con 2023: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan In San Diego Ahead Of Title Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023
The title of Project K is finally set to be unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 on July 21 IST
Ahead of the title reveal, Project K lead Prabhas was spotted in San Diego
Kamal Haasan, who will play a key role in the film, also flew down to San Diego for the Comic-Con
Haasan was seen interacting with his fans near the Comic-Con venue
Project K scripted history as it is the first Indian film to be launched at Comic-Con
The team also brought along with them the "raiders" in the film
They were seen with the poster. "Now begins the end'
Project K is set to release in January 2024
