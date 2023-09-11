Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 To Release On Independence Day 2024, To Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? | Photo Via Instagram.

The wait is finally over! Allu Arjun has finally announced the release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule. It will be released in theaters on August 15, 2024. The film is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which won the National Award for Best Actor and Best Music Director. Pushpa: The Rise is unarguably one of the most anticipated pan-Indian projects from the Telugu film industry.

Sharing the official poster, Allu wrote, "August 15th 2024!!! #Pushpa2TheRule." In it, the actor can be seen sitting in a chair and smoking a cigarette. His hands are adorned with rings and bracelets.

According to Taran Adarsh, a film critic and trade analyst, Allu's Pushpa 2 will clash with Singham Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. It will star Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. An official confirmation is awaited from the makers.

Mythri Moviemakers, who are producing the movie, made the reveal on X. "Mark the Date. 15th AUG 2024 - #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide. PUSHPA RAJ IS COMING BACK TO CONQUER THE BOX OFFICE. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @TSeries," they wrote in the caption.

Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will be reprising their roles as Molleti Srivalli and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively, in Pushpa 2.

Pushpa is set against the backdrop of Seshachalam Hills in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The second installment of the franchise will have a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The movie is directed by Sukumar.

