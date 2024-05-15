Sanya Malhotra Recalls Casting Director Asking Her To Get Jaw Reconstruction Surgery: 'I Know I'm Perfect But..'

Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in Sam Bahadur, recalled how, during her initial days in Bollywood, she was asked to get her jaw reconstruction surgery while giving her auditions.

Speaking to Uorfi Javed on her podcast Uncancellable, Sanya said, "I was like, ‘What?', they don’t say anything now. But I know I’m perfect! I’m so confident, I can’t even tell you. But, of course, it fluctuates. Especially during periods, it goes for a toss. I have endometriosis as well, there’s a cyst in my ovaries. But I was so confident, when I came to Mumbai, I used to go for auditions without hair and makeup. I was sure I’d be selected for my acting alone."

Further, Malhotra revealed that her mother did not want her to become an actress. She added that her mother had one condition, that she finishes her education first. The actress said that her father was more encouraging. than her mother.

"She took me to at least three pandit jis, all of whom said that I shouldn’t pursue acting and that this isn’t the correct line for me. They told my mother that I will study economics and get into a bank. I said, ‘That’s not possible’", Sanya concluded.

On the work front, Sanya has The Great Indian Kitchen. She also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.