Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Karan Johar's Love Story Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar announced his next film, a love story, with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Thursday. Titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the film will be written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be backed by Karan's Dharma Productions.

The makers shared the announcement video in which Varun is introduced as 'Sunny Sanskari'. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen as Tulsi Kumari in the romantic film.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Your ☀ Sanskari is on his way to get his 🌱 Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens."

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.

Janhvi and Varun worked together in the film Bawaal and their chemistry was love by the audience as well as critics.

Talking about the director, Shashank had earlier worked with Varun in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He also directed Janhvi's Bollywood debut film Dhadak.

Meanwhile, besides Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun has Atlee's Baby John and Indian version of Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the pipeline. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Next, she also has Mr & Mrs Mahi, in which, she will be reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. The actress also has Uljah with Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. A couple of days back, Janhvi's father, producer Boney Kapoor, confirmed that she will star opposite Ram Charan in RC 16. However, nothing has been announced officially yet.