 Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Karan Johar's Love Story Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJanhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Karan Johar's Love Story Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Karan Johar's Love Story Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar announced his next film, a love story, with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Thursday. Titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the film will be written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be backed by Karan's Dharma Productions.

The makers shared the announcement video in which Varun is introduced as 'Sunny Sanskari'. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen as Tulsi Kumari in the romantic film.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Your ☀ Sanskari is on his way to get his 🌱 Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens."

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.

Janhvi and Varun worked together in the film Bawaal and their chemistry was love by the audience as well as critics.

Talking about the director, Shashank had earlier worked with Varun in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He also directed Janhvi's Bollywood debut film Dhadak.

Meanwhile, besides Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun has Atlee's Baby John and Indian version of Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the pipeline. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor To Star Opposite Ram Charan In RC 16, Confirms Boney Kapoor: 'She Will Also Act With...
article-image

Next, she also has Mr & Mrs Mahi, in which, she will be reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. The actress also has Uljah with Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. A couple of days back, Janhvi's father, producer Boney Kapoor, confirmed that she will star opposite Ram Charan in RC 16. However, nothing has been announced officially yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Netflix Postpones Release Of Indrani Mukerjea's Documentary, To Arrange Special Screening For Bombay...

Netflix Postpones Release Of Indrani Mukerjea's Documentary, To Arrange Special Screening For Bombay...

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Karan Johar's Love Story Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Karan Johar's Love Story Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

All India Rank Review: Varun Grover's Film Ranks Below Average As An Indie 3 Idiots And 12th Fail

All India Rank Review: Varun Grover's Film Ranks Below Average As An Indie 3 Idiots And 12th Fail

Inside Kareena & Saif's Son Jeh's Spiderman-Themed Birthday Party

Inside Kareena & Saif's Son Jeh's Spiderman-Themed Birthday Party

'Privileged Brat': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Twinkle Khanna For Comparing Men To Plastic Bag (WATCH)

'Privileged Brat': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Twinkle Khanna For Comparing Men To Plastic Bag (WATCH)