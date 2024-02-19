 Janhvi Kapoor To Star Opposite Ram Charan In RC 16, Confirms Boney Kapoor: 'She Will Also Act With Suriya Soon'
Janhvi Kapoor has signed her second Telugu project with Ram Charan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, has signed her second Telugu film with Ram Charan and will star in RC 16, which will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The news was confirmed by the actress' father and producer Boney Kapoor.

Talking to iDream Media, Boney said that she has already shot for Devara with Jr NTR and has been loving every bit of it. Soon, the actress will begin filming with Ram Charan. Boney added that Ram and Jr NTR are doing very well.

To prepare herself, Janhvi has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and is feeling blessed to work with them. "Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same," added the producer.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Next, she has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, in which, she will be reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. The actress also has Uljah with Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.

