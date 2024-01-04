 'Heard Wailing From Khushi's Room': Janhvi Kapoor Recalls The Moment They Got To Know About Mom Sridevi's Death
Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
article-image

The latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 saw Bollywood sister duo Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor gracing the 'Koffee' couch.

The episode featuring the actor siblings was filled with lighthearted amusement as they disclosed information about their lives.

During the conversation, host Karan Johar discussed the significant impact of losing a parent with the Kapoor sisters.

Janhvi also mentioned that despite being the younger sibling, it was her sister Khushi Kapoor who consoled her.

Recalling the moment, Janhvi said, "The thing that I remember is that when I got the call, I was in my room. I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember, Karan, is that the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me. I have never seen her cry about it since." Khushi said that it took her some time to properly process her mother Sridevi's death.

article-image

Khushi shared, "I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I've always been the strong one." She admitted feeling befuddled at first, but said both Janhvi and their father, Boney Kapoor guided her through those difficult times.

Janhvi also spoke about the similarities between Khushi and Sridevi. "She is a very quiet person and I think that is one thing she has in common with Mumma. But in front of the camera, she just explodes."

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in 'Mr. and Mrs. Maahi' alongside actor RajKummar Rao.

Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Khushi was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

article-image
