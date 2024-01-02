Vedang Raina Celebrates New Year With Khushi Kapoor & Her Family, Days After Denying Dating Rumours (WATCH)

B-Town's latest heartthrob Vedang Raina, who marked his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, was all over the news after rumours of him dating co-star Khushi Kapoor went viral on the internet. Though he dismissed the rumours, fans aren't convinced as he was seen ringing in the New Year with not just Khushi, but her entire family.

On December 31, Vedang and Khushi were spotted at the Mumbai airport within a span of few minutes, flying off to some unknown destination. They returned in the late hours of Monday, and it was then that they were spotted with the entire Kapoor family.

Vedang and Khushi were seen exiting the airport along with the latter's father, producer Boney Kapoor as well as her sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor. Shikhar Pahariya, who is rumoured to be Janhvi's boyfriend, was also spotted with the family.

While the family refrained from posing for the paps, Khushi, Janhvi and Boney were quickly seen zooming off in one car, while the boys Shikhar and Vedang were papped as they said their goodbyes to each other.

A few days ago, Vedang had finally spilled the beans on his bond with Khushi after much prodding. He had said that the two are indeed very connected, and they have a lot of interests in common, but that's that. "Khushi and I are not dating. I have a really strong bond with her. We’ve known each other for so long, and I am single right now. When the time is right, hopefully that situation changes," he had said.

Meanwhile, Khushi and Janhvi are set to appear in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8, and in the promo, host Karan Johar can be seen quizzing The Archies actress about her equation with Vedang. To that, she coyly replied, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where a row of people saying 'Om and I are just good friends'," adding further fuel to the fire.