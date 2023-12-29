The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Says He's NOT Dating Khushi Kapoor: 'When The Time Is Right...'

Vedang Raina and veteran producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, made their acting debuts with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film released on an OTT platform and garnered mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. Besides their performances, Vedang and Khushi have also been making headlines for their rumoured relationship. They are often spotted together at parties and other events.

For the very first time, Vedang addressed the rumours about his relationship with Khushi and stated that they are not dating each other. Clearing the air, Vedang said in one of his latest interviews that they share a strong bond and are good friends.

"Khushi and I connected on so many levels. We had a similar taste in music. Khushi and I are not dating. I have a really strong bond with her. We’ve known each other for so long, and I am single right now. When the time is right, hopefully that situation changes," he told Times Now.

Khushi and Vedang's dating speculations began circulating when the latter joined the former's birthday celebration in November. The private lunch included Khushi's sister, Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Orry, and Vedang.

A video was posted by Orry later in which Khushi was seen cutting the birthday cake, with Vedang clapped beside her.

Earlier, Vedang was also rumoured to be dating Shweta Tiwari's daughter, actress Palak Tiwari.

Meanwhile, The Archies also marked Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Bollywood debuts. Set in the North-Indian town of Riverdale, predominantly populated by Anglo-Indians, the film was released on Netflix on December 7.

It draws inspiration from the American comic, intending to evoke nostalgia while providing social and contemporary commentary on political and environmental issues, particularly for an Instagram generation unaware of these concerns. The film also stars Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles.