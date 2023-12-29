 The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Says He's NOT Dating Khushi Kapoor: 'When The Time Is Right...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Archies Actor Vedang Raina Says He's NOT Dating Khushi Kapoor: 'When The Time Is Right...'

The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Says He's NOT Dating Khushi Kapoor: 'When The Time Is Right...'

For the very first time, Vedang Raina addressed the rumours about his relationship with Khushi Kapoor

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

Vedang Raina and veteran producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, made their acting debuts with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film released on an OTT platform and garnered mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. Besides their performances, Vedang and Khushi have also been making headlines for their rumoured relationship. They are often spotted together at parties and other events.

For the very first time, Vedang addressed the rumours about his relationship with Khushi and stated that they are not dating each other. Clearing the air, Vedang said in one of his latest interviews that they share a strong bond and are good friends.

"Khushi and I connected on so many levels. We had a similar taste in music. Khushi and I are not dating. I have a really strong bond with her. We’ve known each other for so long, and I am single right now. When the time is right, hopefully that situation changes," he told Times Now.

Khushi and Vedang's dating speculations began circulating when the latter joined the former's birthday celebration in November. The private lunch included Khushi's sister, Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Orry, and Vedang.

A video was posted by Orry later in which Khushi was seen cutting the birthday cake, with Vedang clapped beside her.

Earlier, Vedang was also rumoured to be dating Shweta Tiwari's daughter, actress Palak Tiwari.

Meanwhile, The Archies also marked Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Bollywood debuts. Set in the North-Indian town of Riverdale, predominantly populated by Anglo-Indians, the film was released on Netflix on December 7.

It draws inspiration from the American comic, intending to evoke nostalgia while providing social and contemporary commentary on political and environmental issues, particularly for an Instagram generation unaware of these concerns. The film also stars Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles.

Read Also
The Archies Actress Santana Roach: I Feel That The Backlash That Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan And...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Says He's NOT Dating Khushi Kapoor: 'When The Time Is Right...'

The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Says He's NOT Dating Khushi Kapoor: 'When The Time Is Right...'

Video: Thalapathy Vijay Hit With A Slipper By Unidentified Person At Vijayakanth's Funeral; Netizens...

Video: Thalapathy Vijay Hit With A Slipper By Unidentified Person At Vijayakanth's Funeral; Netizens...

Take Cues From Saif Ali Khan On How To Ace Black Suit Look

Take Cues From Saif Ali Khan On How To Ace Black Suit Look

Bosco Martis Demands 'Justice For Choreographers', Calls Out Filmmakers For Not Giving Them Credit:...

Bosco Martis Demands 'Justice For Choreographers', Calls Out Filmmakers For Not Giving Them Credit:...

Dua Lipa Was NOT Sexually Harassed In Rajasthan; Here's The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Posts

Dua Lipa Was NOT Sexually Harassed In Rajasthan; Here's The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Posts