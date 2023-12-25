The Archies Actress Santana Roach: I Feel That The Backlash That Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan And Khushi Kapoor Have Received Is So Unnecessary

Actress Santana Roach has left a lasting impact with her portrayal of Midge Klump in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The Free Press Journal team interviews the sole Anglo-Indian cast member, who has garnered significant acclaim for her performance.

Sharing her views about the unwarranted backlash the film has received for promoting nepotism, Santana says, “Honestly, I don't get it. Before the film was out, there was already so much of a backlash. I get it if people weren't relating to the teaser and the trailer. But, isn't that what the entertainment industry is supposed to be? It is supposed to be a fantasy world and an escape from reality. So, why do you need to relate to it firstly? Also, I feel that the backlash that Agastya (Nanda), Suhana (Khan) and Khushi (Kapoor) have received is so unnecessary. As Zoya rightly said in her interviews that there are 7 people in the poster, but you have conveniently picked out 3. All the attention was drawn to them, why? The film is a beautiful world to be a part of, which is very different from the stark reality that we're living in.”

Since the film highlights the Anglo Indian community, a lot of the general public seem unaware about its existence. What does Santana opine? “It surprises me when people still do not know enough about the community. We have been around since ages and we've been as present as everyone else.”

How does she react to the length and prominence given to her role in the film considering she’s the sole cast member representing the community? “I think it’s Zoya’s film and she has allotted the required screen-time to each character. I feel that there is enough purpose for everyone to serve,” Santana asserts.

The premiere of The Archies was one of the most star-studded evenings in the post-pandemic age. Does Santana hold a fond memory of the night? “That entire day went by in a blur. I was in shock during the premiere. From walking the red carpet to seeing the movie in the theatre, the praise I received was just, for the lack of a better word, dreamy. I can't really put it into words, but it was one of the most beautiful nights of my life,” she gushes.

As the world celebrates Christmas today, what are Santana’s fond memories of the festivities in her hometown Delhi and how does she plan to celebrate the festival this year? “The entire essence of Christmas comes from the winters. Which we do not have here in Mumbai. (laughs) But, in Delhi, it's cold and chilly and that's how you'd like Christmas to be. You just want to be in your blanket and watch Christmas movies through the day. I also love the delicacies that my mum makes, from the cakes to the coconut cookies. There is an entire spread at home. This Christmas, I'll be working though. I don't mind it. I'm glad I have a working Christmas,” she concludes.