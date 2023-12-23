Boney Kapoor, Daughters Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Sell 4 Flats In Mumbai For THIS Whopping Amount

Senior film producer Boney Kapoor and his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor cracked a major deal recently as they decided to sell of four of their apartments located in Mumbai's upscale Andheri suburbs. The flats are situated in the Lokhandwala Complex of Andheri, which is one of the most expensive localities of the city.

As per reports, Boney, Janhvi and Khushi sold four flats, all located in the same housing complex for a whopping Rs 12 crore collectively.

They sold two flats in Andheri for Rs 6.02 crore, the agreement of which was registered on November 2, 2023. Both the apartments are located on the first floor of a building in Lokhandwala Complex, and they are collectively spread over 1870 sq ft. The deal also comes with an open car parking.

As per official documents, the buyers have been identified as Siddharth Narayan and Anju Narayan.

Boney, Janhvi and Khushi sold their two other apartments located in the same complex for Rs 6 crore and the deal was registered on October 12, 2023. Spread over an area of 1614 sq ft, the flats also come with two car parkings.

They have been purchased by Muskan Bahirwani and Lalit Bahirwani.

It is to be noted that back in 2022, Boney, Janhvi and Khushi had a bought a duplex apartment in Bandra for a staggering Rs 65 crore.