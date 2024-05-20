VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty Arrives In ₹2.5 Crore Swanky New Car To Cast Vote In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra stepped out to cast her vote in Mumbai on Monday (May 20) afternoon. Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media in which she is seen arriving at the polling booth with her actress-sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty in her swanky new car.

Shilpa has purchased a brand new Land Rover Range Rover Sport. After a little research we found out that the price of the car ranges from 2 crore to 3.3 crore in Mumbai.

Take a look at her video here:

In the now-viral photos, Shilpa and Shamita can be seen all smiles as they flaunted their inked finger while posing for paparazzi. Shilpa wore white pants and blue striped shirt as she stepped out to vote.

In one of the videos, she is heard asking paps, "Vote nahi kiya tum log ne?" To this, the photographers replied, "Abhi jaayenge hum."

Shilpa and Shamita with their mother Sunanda | Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series, Indian Police Force, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. On the other hand, Shamita garnered a massive fan following after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15. She also featured in several music videos post the reality show.

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements. The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.