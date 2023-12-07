Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora, 24, Buys House Worth ₹4 Crore In Delhi; See PHOTOS

Lock Upp contestant and social media sensation Anjali Arora has purchased a lavish house in Delhi. Anjali recently gave a glimpse of the griha pravesh ceremony on her official Instagram account.

According to media reports, Anjali purchased the luxurious house for Rs 4 crore. The 24-year-old internet sensation shared several pictures of her new abode and called it her 'dream house'.

"Kise chij di vi थोढ़ ni ओसनू शूक़र jo tera gave🙏🏻❤️ Finally I’m shifted to my dream house🏠🧿 #anjaliarora #arorahouse #dreamhome," she captioned her post.

Anjali also shared a couple of photos with her boyfriend Akash Sansanwal. Soon after she shared the post, fans congratulated her in the comments section.

Anjali enjoys a fan following of over 13 million on Instagram. She often makes headlines for her songs or her devotional and spiritual activities.

Earlier this year, Anjali gifted her parents a brand-new car worth nearly Rs 6 lakh. She also made headlines for completing her char dham yatra just at the age of 22.

Anjali's MMS leak controversy

Last year, an MMS allegedly featuring Anjali had gone viral on the internet.

The MMS that got leaked online reportedly features Anjali in objectionable disposition. However, her fans claimed that the video was morphed and as put out in a bid to defame Anjali. During an interaction with a media portal, Anjali was quizzed about the fiasco surrounding the MMS leak, but she replied, "We can skip this question I think".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anjali was rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant. However, she has not reacted to the reports yet.