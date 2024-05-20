Yash To Wear Outfits Made Of Real Gold In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

South superstar Yash is all set to mark his Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana and in the film, he will be seen playing the role of the mighty demon king, Ravana. And if latest reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen wearing clothes made of real gold in the film to bring the magnanimity of Ravana to life.

A source close to the film told IANS, "The clothes that are being made for Yash are in real gold. Actual gold is being used because Ravana was the king of Sri Lanka and it was a golden province at that time."

Reportedly, a massive set is being constructed in the outskirts of the city, to resemble Lanka, which was also known as 'Sone ki Lanka', the land of gold. The makers have already constructed a set worth Rs 11 crore in the city which will serve as the kingdom of Ayodhya in the film.

Yash will also be seen undergoing a massive physical transformation for his role in the film. He is currently preparing for the role and is set to gain 15 kgs to look the part.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is set to star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Reportedly, the film has been mounted on a budget of a whopping Rs 835 crore, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a "global spectacle".

The film will be released in three parts and the first part alone with require 600 days of post production work.

For those unversed, Yash is also one of the producers of Ramayana, which is expected to release by the end of 2025 or 2026.