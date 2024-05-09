Who Is Sai Pallavi? Lesser-Known Facts About Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Co-Star

Talented Dancer: She is a trained dancer in various forms, including Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. Sai grew up watching Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai's dance. And was also a part of the dance reality show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva in 2008 and later on Dhee 4. Her exceptional dancing skills have been showcased in several films and performances.