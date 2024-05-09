Who Is Sai Pallavi? Lesser-Known Facts About Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Co-Star

By: Manisha Karki | May 09, 2024
Who is Sai Pallavi? One of the most beautiful actresses in the South industry. Born in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, India, the beauty comes from a highly educated family background as both her parents are doctors.
Do you know she is a doctor? Sai before becoming an actress graduated with a degree in MBBS from the Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia.
Sai and Kangana's connection: Not many know that she first appeared on screen with Kangana Ranaut: The actress played Kangana’s friend in the film Dhaam Dhoom.
Talented Dancer: She is a trained dancer in various forms, including Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. Sai grew up watching Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai's dance. And was also a part of the dance reality show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva in 2008 and later on Dhee 4. Her exceptional dancing skills have been showcased in several films and performances.
Queen Of Multiple Awards: The alluring beauty of South is a recipient of numerous awards and recognition, four-time Filmfare Awards South and two times South Indian International Movie Awards winner. She has also been featured in some renowned magazines. Her performance earned her several awards and nominations.
Loves Acting: In 2008, she made her acting debut with the Tamil film Dhaam Dhoom, where she played a supporting role. She received widespread recognition and acclaim with Premam in 2015.
Ethical Fashion: Sai is known for her commitment to ethical traditional fashion choices. She has often been spotted wearing sustainable and eco-friendly outfits.
Multilingual Star: Established as a promising talent in the industry, Sai is fluent in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. She has acted in films across these languages and is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor.