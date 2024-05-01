 Ranbir Kapoor's Fans Morph Woman's Face In Obscene Photos, Harass Her For Criticising His Ramayana Look
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi and Sita.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Recently, a leaked image of Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana circulated online. However, after a female user expressed disapproval of his appearance, she faced harassment from a group of the actor's fans on social media.

A woman on X (formerly known as Twitter) revealed that her personal photos were leaked and morphed into obscene pictures and videos.

She wrote, “These people are constantly harassing me and editing pictures in obscene videos in a very shameful manner, even after calling out they did not stop and have been harassing me since yesterday till now, I can share the original videos and pictures in DMs.”

Check out the tweet:

The female user further revealed that she has also reached out to Madhya Pradesh State Cyber Police Headquarters to report the online bullying.

Sharing the documents, she wrote, “I kindly request your immediate intervention and assistance in investigating this matter. I have attached evidence, including screenshots and links to the edited images, for your reference. Additionally, I am willing to provide any further information or assistance necessary. Please take necessary actions, Your support in this matter is greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana also stars Yash, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil, among others. The film is currently being shot in Mumbai.

