Lara Dutta Breaks Silence On Playing Kaikeyi In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan: 'Who Wouldn't Want To...'

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, who is busy with the promotions of her web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, has reacted to reports of playing Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The shooting of the much-awaited film has begun in Mumbai's Film City and several pictures of the actors from the sets have been leaked on social media.

While the makers have not announced anything officially yet, several news reports stated that Lara will be seen as Kaikeyi in the film.

Reacting to the rumours, Lara told Indian Express, "I am hearing it a lot as well. I am leaving the rumours out there. I also like reading and hearing about them so please continue."

She added, "Who wouldn’t want to be a part of Ramayana? There were so many characters I would have loved to play if they were offered to me – Surpanakha, Mandodari, I am playing them all."

A few days back, Lara's pictures from the sets went viral on social media. She was spotted with Arun Govil and Sheeba Chadha. However, the makers have maintained secrecy around the project

Reportedly, a Rs 11 crore set has been constructed for Ramayan and the makers have tried to bring the city of Ayodhya to life. It was earlier reported that the film will be released in three parts and a major chunk of the first part will be shot at the Ayodhya set.

The first part of Ramayan will focus on Lord Ram's youth, marriage with Sita, exile and eventually, Sita's abduction. The makers are yet to officially announce the film, but if reports are to go by, an announcement is expected to drop anytime soon now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara will be seen playing the role of power broker in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. The show revolves around Indian Air Force carrying out the Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan, in retaliation to the February 14 Pulwama attack.