Lara Dutta Reveals A Man PINCHED Her In Delhi: 'I Bashed Him So Badly, Akshay Kumar Pulled Me Away'

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, who is busy with the promotions of her web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, recalled an unpleasant incident when she was 'pinched' by an unknown man during the promotions of her 2003 film Andaaz. In one of her latest interviews, Lara stated that she has always given it back to those who have been unfair towards her.

Lara revealed she bashed the man who pinched her and also recalled how her Andaaz co-star Akshay Kumar had to intervene and stop her. In an interview with Hautterfly, the actress said, "I've faced a lot of eve-teasing incidents, and I've also talked about them. During the music release of my debut film Andaaz, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and I went to Rhythm House at Chandni Chowk in Delhi. I was wearing a sari. As we were trying to get inside, a huge crowd erupted since Miss World (Priyanka) and Miss Universe were coming together on screen for the first time, and there was Akshay Kumar!"

Lara added that she bashed the man in public after which he fell on the road. "So someone pinched me. I realised something's wrong, and probably due to my army background training, I pulled him out and he fell down on the road. But then I bashed him up so badly, in a sari. Akshay got very worried, and he pulled me away from him, and said, ‘What are you doing? You’re an actor now. You can't be doing all this'," Lara added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara will be seen playing the role of power broker in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. The show revolves around Indian Air Force carrying out the Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan, in retaliation to the February 14 Pulwama attack.

The web series also stars Jimmy Shergill, Prasanna Venkatesan, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Akanksha Singh, Satyajeet Dubey and Elnaaz Norouzi.