Lara Dutta Says 'Kudos' To PM Modi For 'Wealth To Muslims' Speech: 'Can't Keep Treading On Egg-Shells'

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta recently reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial speech in Rajasthan a few days ago, and lauded him for having the courage to stand by what he believed. She added that just like actors, the PM too is not exempted from trolling in the country.

The former Miss Universe stated that one has to stand by what they feel is right, even if others disagreed to it, and that the PM had the "gumption" to do it.

"We are all humans, at the end of the day. It is very difficult to keep all the people happy all the time. If we (actors) are not exempt from trolling, neither is the PM of this country. We all take that in our stride," she stated.

She went on to say that one cannot keep "treading on egg shells" only because they do not want to upset a certain section.

"Somewhere down the line, you have to be true to what your truth is, what you believe in. And if he has the gumption to be able to do that, kudos. At the end of the day, you have to stand by what your beliefs are," she said.

What did PM Modi say in his speech?

A major controversy erupted across the nation after during an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, PM Modi stated, "When Congress was in power, they said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. Jinke zyada bacche hain, unko baatenge, ghuspaithiyon ko baatenge. Should you hard-earned money be distributed amongst infiltrators?"

"Bhaiyon aur behno, yeh Urban Naxal ki soch, meri mataon, behno, aapka mangalsutra bhi bachne nahi denge," he had added.